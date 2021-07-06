Police release picture of missing teenager from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:30 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Sona Godlova.
The 15-year-old who was last seen on Sunday (July 4) around 7pm in Wilden.
She is 5ft, very slim with long dark hair.
She was wearing grey jogging bottoms with black hooded top, and black and white trainers.
If you have any information call 101 or report it online and quote reference MPC/1348/21.