Police release picture of missing man last seen in Kempston

Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Ellis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old was last seen in the Kempston yesterday (Tuesday).

Ellis is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with mid-length afro hair and dark brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both hands and arms. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with white trainers with a blue tick on the side.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 537 of 1 July.