Police release picture of missing man last seen in Kempston
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Ellis.
The 29-year-old was last seen in the Kempston yesterday (Tuesday).
Ellis is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with mid-length afro hair and dark brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both hands and arms. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with white trainers with a blue tick on the side.
If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 537 of 1 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.