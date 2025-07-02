Police release picture of missing man last seen in Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 17:22 BST
Have you seen him?placeholder image
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Ellis.

The 29-year-old was last seen in the Kempston yesterday (Tuesday).

Ellis is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with mid-length afro hair and dark brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both hands and arms. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with white trainers with a blue tick on the side.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 537 of 1 July.

Related topics:KempstonNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice