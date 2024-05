Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Ashley.

The 48-year-old, from Flitwick, was last seen on Friday (May 10) and is described as white with dark hair and a beard.

Ashley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark coloured top, a black rucksack and black footwear.

He may have travelled to Battersea or the south west London area.