Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Dominic.

The 36-year-old was last seen at his home in Bedford on July 3 and is described as 5ft 10in, slim, and was seen possibly wearing a camo hat and with a silver bike.

If you have seen him or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/989/24.