Police release picture of missing man from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Dominic.
The 36-year-old was last seen at his home in Bedford on July 3 and is described as 5ft 10in, slim, and was seen possibly wearing a camo hat and with a silver bike.
If you have seen him or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/989/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.