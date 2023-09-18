Police release picture of missing man from Bedford

Have you seen him?

Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kingsley.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Wednesday (September 13).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is described as 5ft 9in, stocky build, with a beard and short braided hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Puma hoodie, blue tracksuit bottoms, black man-bag and black hat.