Police release picture of missing man from Bedford

Have you seen him?
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kingsley.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Wednesday (September 13).

He is described as 5ft 9in, stocky build, with a beard and short braided hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Puma hoodie, blue tracksuit bottoms, black man-bag and black hat.

Any info, contact police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 360 of 13 September.

