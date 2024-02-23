Police release picture of missing Bedford teenager
He’s 14 years old
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find a missing teenager.
Adam, 14, has been missing from his Stevington home since Wednesday (February 21). A second teen, Aiyanah, 13 – who was believed to be with Adam – has now been found safe and well.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adam is 5ft 11in, with dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing black joggers, a black puffer jacket, and Nike trainers.
Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/289/24.