Police release picture of missing 83-year-old from Bedford
Officers are concerned for his welfare
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:14 am
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Mohammed.
The 83-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Old Ford End Road, Bedford at approximately 9.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday).
It’s believed he was getting the bus to the train station, where he was then planning on going to London.
Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference number 372 of 15 February or report it online