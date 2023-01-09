News you can trust since 1845
Police release picture of missing 17-year-old with links to Bedfordshire

Have you seen him?

By Clare Turner
28 minutes ago - 1 min read

Merseyside Police are appealing for your help to find Ejaz Maroofkhil.

The 17-year-old – from Fairfield – has links to Bedfordshire and has been missing since Boxing Day.

He is 5ft 12in, of slim build with short black hair.

Have you seen Ejaz?
Ejaz was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a yellow North Face jacket.

If you have any information call the police on 101 or report it online

