Police release picture of missing 17-year-old thought to be in Bedford or Luton
She was last seen this morning (Monday)
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Have you seen missing 17-year-old Freya?
She was last seen at her home in Bedford in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
She is 5ft 7in and has long brown hair. Freya was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans and was carrying a grey handbag.
Police think she may be in Bedford or Luton.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference number MPC/107/23.