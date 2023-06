Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Mahmoud. It’s thought he may be in the Bedford area.

The 16-year-old is 5ft 8in and of slim build. He has a black afro haircut but it is unknown what he is currently wearing.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report it online