Police release picture of missing 15-year-old from Kempston
Officers are concerned for her welfare
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:43 am
Updated
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:44 am
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Emily from Kempston.
The 15-year-old was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).
She is described as around 5ft 10in with long dark brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans/leggings and black trainers.
Officers are concerned for her welfare - if you have any information call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 307 of 30 November.