Police release picture of missing 15-year-old from Kempston

Officers are concerned for her welfare

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:44 am

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Emily from Kempston.

The 15-year-old was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).

She is described as around 5ft 10in with long dark brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans/leggings and black trainers.

Have you seen her?

Officers are concerned for her welfare - if you have any information call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 307 of 30 November.

