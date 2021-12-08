Police release picture of missing 15-year-old from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:14 pm
Police need your help locating Kaitlin.
The 15-year-old was last seen in Bedford yesterday evening (Tuesday) and is described as white, around 5ft 4in and of medium build.
Kaitlin was last seen wearing a black Puffa jacket, black leggings and white/grey trainers. She’s known to have links to Dagenham.
If you have any information which could help us find her, call police on 101, quoting MPC/2677/21 or report it online