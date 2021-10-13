Police release picture of missing 15-year-old from Bedford
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Nazim.
The 15-year-old was last seen on 8 October 8 at his home in Bedford.
He is 5ft 9in and of slim build. He was last seen wearing black jeans with grey paint splatters, a black North Face T-shirt, blue and red jacket and a black puffer jacket with yellow fur on the hood.
He was also wearing a black Nike backpack and a black Stone Island hat.
He has links to the Brixham and Stratford areas on London, as well as Kent.
If you have any information about Nazim’s whereabouts, call 101 and quote MPC/2232/21 or report it online