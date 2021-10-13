Police release picture of missing 15-year-old from Bedford

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Nazim.

The 15-year-old was last seen on 8 October 8 at his home in Bedford.

He is 5ft 9in and of slim build. He was last seen wearing black jeans with grey paint splatters, a black North Face T-shirt, blue and red jacket and a black puffer jacket with yellow fur on the hood.

Have you seen him?

He was also wearing a black Nike backpack and a black Stone Island hat.

He has links to the Brixham and Stratford areas on London, as well as Kent.