Police release picture of missing 14-year-old from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:47 pm
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:48 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Tillie May.
The 14-year-old from Bedford was reported missing on Sunday but was last sighted yesterday (Monday) at approximately 6.50pm.
She is described as approximately 5ft 3in, slim with long brown straight hair. She was last seen wearing a cream and grey Nike tracksuit.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference number MPC/1946/21.