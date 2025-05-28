Police release picture of missing 13-year-old they believe is in Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Aliyah.
The 13-year-old was last seen at her home in Kent yesterday (Tuesday) at around 10am – however, she is believed to be in the Bedford area.
Aliyah is 5ft 6in with straight brown hair and is known to favour wearing grey hooded tops and grey sweatpants.
If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/785/25.
