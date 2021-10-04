Police release picture of missing 13-year-old girl from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:42 pm
Officers searching for a missing 13-year-old girl are asking for your help in locating her.
Trisha was last seen in Bedford yesterday (Sunday) and it's thought she may have travelled to Luton.
She is described as approximately 5ft 2in, slim with blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Trisha’s whereabouts should call 101 or report it online and quote reference number MPC/2189/21.