Police release picture of missing 13-year-old from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:37 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:38 am
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Trisha.
The 13-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Saturday (October 23) at 9.30pm.
She is described as slim, 5ft 2in, blonde and was last seen wearing white trainers, grey jacket and black jeans.
She has links to Luton as well as Bedford.
If you have any information call 101 or report it online and quote reference MPC/1254/12.