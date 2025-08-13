Police release picture of missing 12-year-old with links to Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kristian.
Kristian Skapsts was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday) and was last seen at 7.30pm near Maidstone West railway station.
The 12-year-old is 4ft 2in, of medium build and with short straight blond hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, dark blue three-quarter length trousers and sliders with black socks. Kristian is known to use the public transport system.
If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call 999. If you have any other info which would help find him, call police on 101 and quote reference 12-1551.