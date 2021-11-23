Police release picture of Bedford woman missing since this morning
Officers are concerned for her welfare
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:40 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Caroline.
The 42-year-old was last seen in Bedford this morning (Tuesday) at around 6.50am.
She is described as around 5ft 8in with shoulder length brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and black trousers.
She also has links to the Leighton Buzzard area.
Officers are concerned for her welfare - if you have any information call 101 or report it online quoting reference 50 of today's date (November 23).