Police release picture of Bedford woman missing since this morning

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Caroline.

The 42-year-old was last seen in Bedford this morning (Tuesday) at around 6.50am.

She is described as around 5ft 8in with shoulder length brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and black trousers.

Have you seen her?

She also has links to the Leighton Buzzard area.