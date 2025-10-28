Police release picture of 17-year-old missing from Bedford

Have you seen him?placeholder image
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Martin.

He was last seen at his home address in Bedford on Friday (October 24).

Martin is described as 6ft 4in, with brown eyes and braided hair. He also sometimes has facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and is known to frequent the town centre area.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/1653/25.

