Police release picture of 16-year-old who went missing from Bedford this morning
Have you seen her?
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:06 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Chloe from Marston Moretaine.
The 16-year old girl was last seen in Bedford at around 9am this morning (Tuesday).
She is described as approximately 5ft 9in, slim, with long auburn hair.
She was last seen wearing a black Cumberland jacket, black leggings, white trainers and a black handbag.
If you have information about Chloe’s whereabouts report it online or call 101 and quote reference number MPC/2474/21.