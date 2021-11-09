Police release picture of 16-year-old who went missing from Bedford this morning

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Chloe from Marston Moretaine.

The 16-year old girl was last seen in Bedford at around 9am this morning (Tuesday).

She is described as approximately 5ft 9in, slim, with long auburn hair.

Have you seen her?

She was last seen wearing a black Cumberland jacket, black leggings, white trainers and a black handbag.