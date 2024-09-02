Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from village near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:08 BST
Have you seen her?Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Borte.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Lidlington on Thursday (August 29). Borte is described as mixed-race and 5ft 4in. She has long dark hair and is believed to have been carrying a rucksack.

If you have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 71 of 29 August.

Related topics:Bedfordshire PoliceBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.