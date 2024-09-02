Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from village near Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Borte.
The 16-year-old was last seen in Lidlington on Thursday (August 29). Borte is described as mixed-race and 5ft 4in. She has long dark hair and is believed to have been carrying a rucksack.
If you have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 71 of 29 August.
