Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from Bedford since Monday
She could still be in the area
By Clare Turner
Have you seen Marsha?
The 16-year-old was reported missing on Monday (October 17) and is believed to be in the Bedford area.
Marsha is described as 5ft 6in with short brown hair, shaved at the side and long on the top.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black Nike air max 95 trainers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should report in online or call 101 and quote reference number BP-17102022-0138