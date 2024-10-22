Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Brajan.

The 16-year-old was reported missing from his home in Bedford on Friday, October 11.

He is described as 5ft 9in, slim, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a white T-shirt, but it is believed he has a change of clothes with him.

Anyone who has seen Brajan or has any info on his whereabouts should call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/1536/24.