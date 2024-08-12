Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:55 GMT
Have you seen her?Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Haleema.

The 16-year-old was was last seen at home in Bedford on Friday (August 9) at 12.45pm. She has connections in Luton and the Lewisham area of south London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haleema is 5ft 3in, slim with long, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and mini skirt and white trainers. Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting ref MPC/1170/24.

Related topics:BedfordLutonLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice