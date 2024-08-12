Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Haleema.
The 16-year-old was was last seen at home in Bedford on Friday (August 9) at 12.45pm. She has connections in Luton and the Lewisham area of south London.
Haleema is 5ft 3in, slim with long, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and mini skirt and white trainers. Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting ref MPC/1170/24.
