Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from Bedford

Have you seen her?

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:34 am

Have you seen missing Marsha?

The 16-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Thursday, August 4 when she travelled to London.

She is 5ft 6in, with long dark hair that is usually tied in a messy bun.

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting MPC/1611/22 or report it online

PoliceBedfordLondon