Police release picture of 16-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:30 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Marsha.
She was last seen in Bedford at around 2pm yesterday (January 27).
Marsha is described around 5ft 6in and slim. She has long brown hair that is shaved at the sides and usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.
Anyone with information of Marsha’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting MPC/167/22 or report it online