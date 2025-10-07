Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Scarlett.
The 15-year-old was reported missing in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) and was last seen in Bedford town centre around 1am.
She is described as 5ft 6in, with long straight brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings, light trainers and carrying a black bag.
If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/1555/25.