Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Scarlett.
The 15-year-old went missing on Monday (March 18) shortly after 12.30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scarlett is of medium build and around 5ft 7in. She has long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper and white Nike trainers.
Anyone with info about her whereabouts should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/433/24.