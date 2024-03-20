Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2024
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Scarlett.

The 15-year-old went missing on Monday (March 18) shortly after 12.30pm.

Scarlett is of medium build and around 5ft 7in. She has long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference MPC/433/24.

