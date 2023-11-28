Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Matthew.
The 15-year-old, from Melchbourne, was last seen on Saturday (November 25) at around 9.30pm.
It is believed he left at around 7am the following morning (November 26) and officers believe he may be in or around the Rushden area, where he frequently visits.
He is white, 5ft 8in, of medium build and his hair is described as blue.
Matthew was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, navy blue trainers, and a puffer jacket. He’s also said to have a black Hoodrich tracksuit with a red logo with him.
If you have any information, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 151 of 27 November.