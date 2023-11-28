Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Matthew.

The 15-year-old, from Melchbourne, was last seen on Saturday (November 25) at around 9.30pm.

It is believed he left at around 7am the following morning (November 26) and officers believe he may be in or around the Rushden area, where he frequently visits.

He is white, 5ft 8in, of medium build and his hair is described as blue.

Matthew was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, navy blue trainers, and a puffer jacket. He’s also said to have a black Hoodrich tracksuit with a red logo with him.