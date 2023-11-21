News you can trust since 1845
Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford

Have you seen her?
By Clare Turner
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kyla.

The 15-year-old was last seen yesterday (Monday) in the Bedford area.

Kyla is described as 5ft 4in, slim, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige coat, black hoodie, grey joggers, black trainers, and carrying a JD bag.

If you have seen Kyla or have info about her whereabouts, report it online or call 101, quoting reference MPC/2061/23.

