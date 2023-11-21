Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kyla.
The 15-year-old was last seen yesterday (Monday) in the Bedford area.
Kyla is described as 5ft 4in, slim, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige coat, black hoodie, grey joggers, black trainers, and carrying a JD bag.
If you have seen Kyla or have info about her whereabouts, report it online or call 101, quoting reference MPC/2061/23.