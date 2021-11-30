Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen him?
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:44 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Nazim Uddin.
The 15-year-old was last seen on Sunday (November 28) at 2pm.
Nazim is described as 5ft 10in, of medium build with short black hair.
He was wearing a black tracksuit, a black coat and had a black bag.
If you have any information about Nazim's whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting ref 005 of 29 Nov.