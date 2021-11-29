Police release picture of 15-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:26 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Denisa.
The 15-year-old and was last seen in Bedford yesterday (Sunday) at 4.30pm.
She is 5ft 4in with long blonde hair and was wearing a red jacket and black and white tracksuit bottoms.
Police believe she was in Bedford town centre or may have visited Rushden Lakes.
If you have any information about Denisa’s whereabouts, call police on 101 report it online quoting CAD 392 of 28 November.