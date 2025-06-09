Police release picture of 14-year-old missing from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:14 BST
Have you seen her?Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Alecia.

The 14-year-old was last seen at her home address in Bedford around 2pm on Saturday (June 7).

Alecia is 5ft 4in, of slim build and has long brown/red hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a grey hoodie with black and white trainers.

She has links to Wixams and Brighton.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting MPC/860/25.

Related topics:BedfordBrightonWixams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice