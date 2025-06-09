Police release picture of 14-year-old missing from Bedford

Have you seen her?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Alecia.

The 14-year-old was last seen at her home address in Bedford around 2pm on Saturday (June 7).

Alecia is 5ft 4in, of slim build and has long brown/red hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a grey hoodie with black and white trainers.

She has links to Wixams and Brighton.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting MPC/860/25.