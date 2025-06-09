Police release picture of 14-year-old missing from Bedford
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Alecia.
The 14-year-old was last seen at her home address in Bedford around 2pm on Saturday (June 7).
Alecia is 5ft 4in, of slim build and has long brown/red hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a grey hoodie with black and white trainers.
If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting MPC/860/25.
