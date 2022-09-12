Police release picture of 14-year-old missing from Bedford

Police are appealing for your help to find Sofia.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Bedford on Friday (September 9).

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, with long blonde hair dyed in an ombre style, which she often wears down.

Have you seen her?

When she was last seen, Sofia was wearing a mustard-coloured top and grey tracksuit bottoms, but could now be wearing an all-white outfit.

She is believed to have travelled to the Greenwich area of London.