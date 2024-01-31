News you can trust since 1845
Police release picture of 14-year-old missing Bedford boy

Have you seen him?
By Clare Turner
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
Have you seen Adam?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Adam.

The 14-year-old was last seen yesterday (Tuesday) in Stevington at approximately 3.20pm.

He is described as 5ft 8in, slim with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black jacket. He was also carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Adam or has any info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting ref 456 from Tuesday 30 Jan.

