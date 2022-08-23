Police release picture of 13-year-old missing from Bedford since yesterday

Can you help police find missing Layla from Oakley?

The 13-year-old was last seen at around 2pm yesterday (Monday) near Clapham Village Hall.

She is described as having long dark hair sometimes worn with two plaits running down the front. She is light in complexion, 5ft and of slim build.

Have you seen Layla?

When Layla was last seen, she was wearing a black Nirvana hoody, shiny black leggings and black Nike trainers.

It is believed she may have travelled to South London on the train.