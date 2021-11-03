Police release picture of 13-year-old missing from Bedford

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Trisha.

The 13-year-old was reported missing from her home in Bedford on Monday (November 1).

She is described as 5ft 2in, slim, with blonde hair which she often wears in a bun.

Have you seen her?

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black skinny jeans and white Air Force One trainers.

She has links to Luton as well as Bedford.