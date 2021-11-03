Police release picture of 13-year-old missing from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 12:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 12:25 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Trisha.
The 13-year-old was reported missing from her home in Bedford on Monday (November 1).
She is described as 5ft 2in, slim, with blonde hair which she often wears in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black skinny jeans and white Air Force One trainers.
She has links to Luton as well as Bedford.
If you have any information call 101 or report it online and quote reference MPC/2424/21.