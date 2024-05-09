Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Move follows police patrols in Goldington

Police are looking to install more CCTV cameras in the Goldington area of Bedford in a bid to crack down on drug dealing.

Bedfordshire Police say they’re aware of issues in the Columbine Close and Poppyfields areas and patrols were in the viewing CCTV footage and other video to try and identify the drug dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Community Policing Team said: “We are working with the council with a view to the install further CCTV cameras.

Members of Bedford's Community Policing Team were Columbine Close and the Poppyfields area today, following up reports of drug dealing

“If you have any information around drug dealing or any other issues in the area, please call 101, or report online and always 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers. PC 5734.

Officers were also at Halfords on the St Johns retail estate in Bedford yesterday giving advice to people on keeping themselves and their property safe.