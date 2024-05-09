Police plan to install more CCTV cameras in Bedford to crack down on drug dealing
Police are looking to install more CCTV cameras in the Goldington area of Bedford in a bid to crack down on drug dealing.
Bedfordshire Police say they’re aware of issues in the Columbine Close and Poppyfields areas and patrols were in the viewing CCTV footage and other video to try and identify the drug dealers.
Bedford Community Policing Team said: “We are working with the council with a view to the install further CCTV cameras.
“If you have any information around drug dealing or any other issues in the area, please call 101, or report online and always 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers. PC 5734.
Officers were also at Halfords on the St Johns retail estate in Bedford yesterday giving advice to people on keeping themselves and their property safe.
They were focusing on preventing the theft of and from vehicles and handing out crime prevention tools including smart trace markers, so stolen items can be identified and Defender signal blockers which can prevent cars being stolen.