Police meet with businessman on a mission to improve Bedford town centre

Peter McCormack meets with police at Real Bedford. Picture: Peter McCormack via X.

Bedfordshire police officers popped in to Real Coffee in Bedford this week to talk to a businessman who is hiring private security guards for the town.

Peter McCormack – who owns football club Real Bedford as well as Real Coffee and the Auction Room – is funding 10 security guards from Bedford-based Belmont Guard to patrol the town centre every Saturday in August.

He also hosted a public meeting which he hoped would kickstart a civic movement in the town, and explained that the guards were intended as a visual deterrent to help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile, Jason D’Silva, Belmont Guard director, stressed the guards were not “here to be forceful” and added they would wear body cams, log incidents, and pass information to the police.

While the police did not attend that meeting, they dropped in to speak to Mr McCormack after he threw out an invite on X.

Mr McCormack described the sit down as "very productive" and said they spoke about how they would work together to "restore safety and pride in our town".

He has also urged people to support town centre shops and back Bedford's independent businesses.

He told Friday's meeting: "There’s a hundred thousand people who live in Bedford. If every one went to town once more a week and spent a tenner, that’s £50 million a year. We would end up looking like Bath. It would be incredible."

Superintendent Hob Hoque, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Our commitment to working together for Bedfordshire relies on collaborating effectively with those that have a vested interest in the continued improvement of our county.

“This week, colleagues leading community policing in Bedford met with local business owner Peter McCormack to further discuss his plans to provide private security in the town. Our aim is to ensure the safety of all parties and protect the integrity of any criminal investigations that may arise as a result of the work of these plans. We will continue to engage with those involved and respond to any incidents by assessing the threat, risk, and harm presented at the time, while balancing our resources against the broader context of demand across the county.

“It is imperative that we continue to ask the community to report criminal activity to us. Without their reports, we cannot develop an accurate picture of crime in our local areas which in turn may hinder our efforts to address it.

“As part of our commitment to making streets safer over the summer period, we have employed a stronger community policing presence across the county. We would encourage local residents to engage with their community officers and utilise their regular events as an opportunity to speak to us and share your concerns and feedback. By signing up to BedsConnected and following our teams on Facebook, residents can receive regular updates on what we’re doing in their area and be notified about upcoming events.”

Mr McCormack has been openly critical of PCC John Tizard, calling on him to resign.

The PCC said: “Earlier this month, I launched the Safer Streets summer town centre campaign collaboratively with the Mayor of Bedford Borough Council Tom Wootton. I am confident that Bedfordshire Police, working with the council will keep the public safe.”

> Mr McCormack is also organising a volunteer street clean on Saturday, meeting at Real Coffee at 7.30am, and will be providing free coffee for all that help.

Meanwhile, Bedford Borough Council is also holding a litter pick on August 10 and is inviting volunteers to take part.

You can also sign up to the council's volunteering opportunities here.