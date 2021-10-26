Police make urgent appeal as concerns grow for two missing teenage boys from Bedford

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenage boys.

Keir, 15, and 14-year-old Joshua were reported missing from their Cranfield homes on Thursday (October 21). They were thought to be with another missing boy - 15-year-old Nazim - but he has now been found.

Keir is slim, 5ft 11in with dark hair and was last seen wearing a long black padded coat with black Nike trainers.

Joshua

Joshua is slim, 5ft 7in with braids with a black and white durag over the top. He was last seen wearing a dark Nike tracksuit with a black padded jacket and black Nike Air Force One trainers.

They have links to Bristol, Bedford, London, Milton Keynes and Kent.

Anyone with any information about the boys should call 101 or report it online MPC/2339/21 for Keir and MPC/2340/21 for Joshua.