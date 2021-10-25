Police make urgent appeal as concerns grow for three missing teenage boys from Bedford

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of three teenagers.

Keir, 15, and 14-year-old Joshua were reported missing from their Cranfield homes on Thursday (October 21). They are now thought to be with another missing boy - 15-year-old Nazim - who was last seen at his home in Bedford on October 8.

Nazim is 5ft 9in, slim and was last seen wearing black jeans with grey paint splatters, a black North Face T-shirt, a blue and red jacket and a black padded jacket with yellow fur on the hood. He was also wearing a black Nike backpack and a black Stone Island hat.

Joshua

Keir is slim, 5ft 11in with dark hair and was last seen wearing a long black padded coat with black Nike trainers.

Joshua is slim, 5ft 7in with braids with a black and white durag over the top. He was last seen wearing a dark Nike tracksuit with a black padded jacket and black Nike Air Force One trainers.

They have links to Bristol, Bedford, London, Milton Keynes and Kent.

Anyone with any information about the boys should call 101 or report it online quoting MPC/2232/21 for Nazim, MPC/2339/21 for Keir and MPC/2340/21 for Joshua.

Keir