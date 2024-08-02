Two individuals were arrested in Bedford town centre yesterday (August 1), in connection with suspected drug deals in the area.

One person was arrested in the Pigeon Square area of town, spotting suspicious activity in a car park stairwell.

And later that day the force arrested a second person, who has been remanded in custody, after spotting a suspcious picture in their window.

A piece of paper was placed in the front window of a home in the town centre – with a smiley face one one side and a sad face on the other. Officers noticed the different faces were being displayed throughout the day.

In a post on Facebook an officer joked: “By some weird coincidence, the smiley face coincided with an increase in visitors for the address.”

They added: "Myself, PC 641 and PC 6060 attended the address to see what was going on and see if we could locate our wanted person in property.

"Just one person inside the address but luckily it was our wanted person. While we were there, another familiar face turned up but upon seeing us at the address decided they didn’t want to stick around after all.”

Earlier, Bedfordshire Police had used cameras owned by Bedford Borough Council, to identify a young male suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

CCTV operators from the council informed the police of suspicious activity taking place in the stairwell of the car park near to Bedford Bus Station.

They then spotted the suspected drug dealer meeting with a known drug user and making his way back towards the stairwell of the car park.

A spokesperson for the force said: “I safely detained him while his customer had clearly changed their mind about their purchase and disappeared back down the alleyway.”

Bedfordshire Police has confirmed that brown and white wraps were found on the individual after a search and he was arrested for possession with intent to supply.