Police issue photo of man they want to speak to after serious assault at Bedford bar
The incident happened at around 10pm on May 16 and though the images are poor Police believe he may be able to help with the investigation.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated on their FB page: “Do you recognise this man?
“We would like to speak to him as we believe he may have some information about a serious assault that took place at a bar in Bedford High Street at around 10pm on Friday 16 May.
“We appreciate the images aren't very clear but if you recognise him or have any information that could help us identify him, please get in touch with us online quoting reference 40/27625/25: https://orlo.uk/ZIvyQ.”