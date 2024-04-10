Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 16-year-old thought to be in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released this photograph of a missing 16-year-old – and say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

Tinashe was last seen in Essex on Sunday (April 7) but police believe he may be in Bedford.

He is of slim build and around 5ft 5in. He is believed to have been wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes, black & grey trainers and had a black Nike bag with red brand logo.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”