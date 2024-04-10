Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 16-year-old thought to be in Bedford
Have you seen him?
Police have released this photograph of a missing 16-year-old – and say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
He is of slim build and around 5ft 5in. He is believed to have been wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes, black & grey trainers and had a black Nike bag with red brand logo.
In a post on social media, officers said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference MPD/2103/24.