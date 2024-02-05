Police in crackdown on parents parking outside Bedford's Castle Newnham School
Bedfordshire Police are stepping up patrols in Appledore Road and Bradgate Road to help tackle parking near Castle Newnham School.
In a post on social media, officers said during drop off between 8.30am and 8.50am and pick up between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, there have been reports of
“numerous parents” parking on the double yellow lines in the area.
The post said: “We have found through recent patrols of the area that it’s become a huge issue and raising safety concerns with residents. This is causing a safety hazard to other road users and pedestrians due to the obstruction when entering and exiting the street.
“We want to ensure that pupils and other pedestrians feel safe on their walk to and from school and we want to help make the difference.”