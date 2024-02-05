Police in crackdown on parents parking outside Bedford's Castle Newnham School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police are stepping up patrols in Appledore Road and Bradgate Road to help tackle parking near Castle Newnham School.

In a post on social media, officers said during drop off between 8.30am and 8.50am and pick up between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, there have been reports of

Advertisement

Advertisement

“numerous parents” parking on the double yellow lines in the area.

Police at Castle Newnham School (Bedford Community Policing Team)

The post said: “We have found through recent patrols of the area that it’s become a huge issue and raising safety concerns with residents. This is causing a safety hazard to other road users and pedestrians due to the obstruction when entering and exiting the street.