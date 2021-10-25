Police in Bedford come to pensioner's aid after his mobility scooter suffers blowout
He had been pushing it for several miles before he was discovered
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:30 am
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:32 am
You may be forgiven for thinking the roads policing unit only care about speeding, uninsured or stolen cars.
But when the Beds, Cambs & Herts crew came across pensioner David pushing his mobility scooter this morning (Monday), they simply had to step in.
The 86-year-old had a blowout on the footpath and had been pushing the scooter for several miles.
The unit recovered it and reliably inform us David is now enjoying a cup of tea.