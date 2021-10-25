Police in Bedford come to pensioner's aid after his mobility scooter suffers blowout

He had been pushing it for several miles before he was discovered

By Clare Turner
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:32 am

You may be forgiven for thinking the roads policing unit only care about speeding, uninsured or stolen cars.

But when the Beds, Cambs & Herts crew came across pensioner David pushing his mobility scooter this morning (Monday), they simply had to step in.

The 86-year-old had a blowout on the footpath and had been pushing the scooter for several miles.

The unit recovered it and reliably inform us David is now enjoying a cup of tea.

The mobility scooter (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit)