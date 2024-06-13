Police hunt pair who fled scene after two people injured in collision in Bedfordshire village
The man and woman were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated.
The incident, involving a grey BMW and black Vauxhall, took place at around 3.45pm on Monday, in Cranfield Road. Salford. (June 10)
The occupants of the BMW fled the scene before emergency services arrived. They are described as two men of Asian heritage in their 20s or 30s and of medium build. Both were dressed in black tracksuits, and one was wearing a distinctive grey bodywarmer.
Bedfordshire Police is now appealing for witnesses; anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online here quoting reference number 254 from 10 June.