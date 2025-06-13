Police concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Bedford

Have you seen him?

Officers have released a picture of a man who has gone missing and may be in Bedford.

Darren Willis, 53, went missing from his home in St Neots on June 9 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It's believed he has been in the Bedfordshire area – mainly Bedford, Luton and Danish Camp in Willington.

Darren is described as 6ft 2in, of medium build and is believed to be wearing dark navy jeans and a navy hoodie. He may also be wearing a baseball cap.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of 9 June.