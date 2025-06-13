Police concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Have you seen him?placeholder image
Have you seen him?
Officers have released a picture of a man who has gone missing and may be in Bedford.

Darren Willis, 53, went missing from his home in St Neots on June 9 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It's believed he has been in the Bedfordshire area – mainly Bedford, Luton and Danish Camp in Willington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren is described as 6ft 2in, of medium build and is believed to be wearing dark navy jeans and a navy hoodie. He may also be wearing a baseball cap.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of 9 June.

Related topics:PoliceBedfordLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice