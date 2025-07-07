Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Bedfordshire
The police are appealing for your help to find Stephen.
The Bedfordshire was last seen in Ruislip near London in the early hours of this morning (Monday) - and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you see him, call 999 quoting 01/7695336/25.
